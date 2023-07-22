Seattle weather: Breathtakingly beautiful weekend of weather

It doesn't get much better than this when it comes to summer weather around Western Washington. Highs will range in the mid 70s to low 80s this weekend. We'll be treated to spectacular sunshine. Enjoy!

It's a super packed weekend with events around the Seattle area: 70,000 fans are expected to watch Taylor Swift perform at Lumen Field both tonight and tomorrow. The Mariners are taking on the Blue Jays. Bite of Seattle and the Capitol Hill Block Party are also happening. Stay hydrated and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

We're nice and dry this weekend thanks to a ridge of high pressure nearby. Changes arrive on Monday as an area of low pressure approaches the Pacific Northwest: this will cool temperatures and spark scattered showers. Seattle hasn't had measurable rain since June 20th so the showers Monday and Tuesday will be a welcomed sight.

Wednesday could be cloudy to start, but sunshine will pop out in the afternoon. Highs rebound into the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.



Thanks to a predominantly westerly flow all week, we're forecasting good air quality. Unless winds shift to come from the north, we're not expecting haze from big fires burning in British Columbia.



We're so grateful for your viewership. I love forecasting the weather for you! Have a fun and safe week.

PS: The Yakima Valley has a Red Flag Warning in effect this weekend due to a spike in fire danger. If you have friends or family in that area, give them a heads-up to be extra careful.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

