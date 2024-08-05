Seattle weather: Clouds to start Tuesday, Highs upper 70s

After a few morning clouds, we had sunny skies to start the work week. It was a beautiful sunny afternoon for western Washington!

Narrows Bridge Camera

Highs today were several degrees cooler compared to the weekend, with temperatures only topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Tonight we will see moderately cooler temperatures overnight after a milder day. Overnight lows in the mid 50s with increasing clouds along the coast.

Regional Overnight Lows (CalMatters)

Clouds will be around to start the day Tuesday with marine stratus pushing inland around the Puget Sound.

FUTURECAST 7am

Clouds will give way into the afternoon, but temperatures will be cooler again because of the cloudy start. Highs just below the seasonal average.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

We will start to increase smoke from the north throughout the day on Tuesday, so we will be closely watching the air quality conditions.

SMOKE FORECAST

High pressure will start to build again on Wednesday, bringing in more sunshine and warmer temperatures. The warmest temperatures will be Thursday and Friday. We will also be watching for mountain thunderstorms starting Thursday, but there is a possibility they will continue into the weekend.