Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures Friday

It was a beautiful November day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

It was a beautiful November day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will move in overnight, which will keep temperatures mild into Friday morning. Lows only in the mid to low 40s.

Clouds will move in overnight which will keep temperatures mild into Friday morning.

Highs will be nice and mild again on Friday, but we will see more cloud cover. Temperatures will remain several degrees above seasonal average.

Highs will be nice and mild again Friday, but we will see more cloud cover.

Our next round of rain returns Saturday morning along the coast, moving slowly inland by midday. Rain will continue through the evening.

Our next round of rain returns Saturday morning along the coast, moving slowly inland by midday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The skies will get a break from the rain late Saturday through mid-morning Sunday. A stronger round of rain moves in again later Sunday into Monday. Lowland rain, mountain showers and breezy winds will stick around through midweek.