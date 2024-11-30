Cool Seattle weather, more sunshine on the way

We saw a beautiful sunset over Seattle today. Just enough clouds in the sky to make for some nice colors. Skies will clear out through the evening and overnight.

A beautiful sunset looking over the Seattle metro from Queen Ann. Expand

Another chilly night is forecast for Western Washington as temperatures dip to near freezing. Bundle up if you are headed out for the night.

Overnight lows are again forecast to be chilly, dropping to near freezing in some spots.

With skies forecast to clear overnight, we will see more fog develop overnight, especially to our south and in the valleys near creeks and rivers. The high pressure ridge will strengthen tomorrow, allowing for more sunshine. The weather is looking good for traveling home after the long holiday weekend.

Overnight fog will settle into Western Washington. More sunshine by the afternoon. Expand

The pattern of our chilly, foggy nights and cool days will continue on Sunday and beyond. Temperatures are forecast to warm a bit by the end of next week with a slight chance of showers.

After the morning fog burns off, we will see more sunshine around Puget Sound.

Skiers and snowboarders have been waiting to hit the slopes, and what a great weekend it was for them….bluebird conditions at all of our Cascade ski spots. Not much new snow is forecast for about the next week.