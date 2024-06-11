Cooler, slightly wetter weather Tuesday in Seattle

We're tracking cooler and slightly wetter weather on Tuesday in Seattle.

Spotty showers with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine are forecast Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs for much of this week in Seattle will range in the 60s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon will fluctuate in the mid to upper 60s. This is a bit cooler than the warmth we experienced this weekend. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunbreaks. There might be an isolated shower at times, but most backyards will end up dry.

Highs this afternoon will be slightly below average. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday will feature a delightful mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs remain steady in the upper 60s.

The 70s will make a brief comeback on Thursday along with all-day sunshine.

Highs hover in the mid to upper 60s today and Wednesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday through Monday, spotty showers could develop at times. Right now, Saturday looks like the wettest day of the bunch, but even then, it won't be a washout. We do have to watch for weak, stray thunderstorms on Saturday, too.

Isolated showers return to Seattle this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for updates on the forecast!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx and TikTok @abbyaconetv