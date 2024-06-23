Cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy weather on Sunday in Seattle

Cooler temperatures and mostly cloudy weather are expected for Seattle Sunday.

There will be a gentle roller coaster of temperatures this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Mostly cloudy skies and the mid 60s are on the way Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will be noticeably cooler compared to the heat we've experienced recently. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s for most. You can plan on primarily overcast skies with a few sunbreaks. It'll be breezy as well.

Highs will range in the mid to upper 60s Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

We can't rule out spotty showers or light sprinkles from time-to-time today in Western Washington, but any precipitation wouldn't be heavy or widespread. Most backyards will be dry.

Unfortunately, fire danger is elevated in Eastern Washington today. Westerly gusts this afternoon could reach 45 mph. Low relative humidity levels could fuel any existing or new fires. If you're heading to the east side of the state today, do everything in your power to avoid starting fires.

High fire danger is forecast for Eastern Washington Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Monday. Temperatures spike to almost 80 degrees in Seattle on Tuesday: the Cascade valleys and South Sound communities could be even hotter.

Temperatures rise to the 70s Monday and Tuesday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday and Thursday will usher in cooler weather, a mixture of clouds and stray showers. Drier weather takes over Friday with partly sunny skies. While we cloud up Saturday, much of Puget Sound will likely be dry and mild.

Temperatures will fluctuate in the 60s and 70s in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful Sunday! We appreciate your viewership greatly.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

