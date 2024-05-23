Seattle weather: Drier and warmer Thursday, rain returns Friday

A weak ridge of high pressure will settle in Thursday, bringing dry conditions and some afternoon sunshine.

High temperatures will be closer to average Thursday, as the cloud cover parts this afternoon. Low clouds will roll in late Thursday night ahead of the next wet system.

Warmer temperatures expected in Western Washington Thursday with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. (FOX 13 Seattle)

May has been a rollercoaster ride, mixed with chilly days and summer-like days. Temperatures have been well below average for the past week, but the month should close out a bit warmer.

A calendar showing the high temperatures in Seattle every day in May so far. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks to Tuesday's soaking rain, Seattle is back on track. We have seen 1.20 inches of rain for the month so far with more on the way Friday and Saturday.

A calendar showing the precipitation totals in Seattle each day in May so far. (FOX 13 Seattle)

During the daylight hours Friday, expect light showers on and off. The Puget Sound Convergence Zone will set up Friday night into Saturday in the central sound, bringing higher totals to the areas impacted.

Futurecast showing the Puget Sound Convergence Zone setting up early Saturday morning. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Areas impacted by the Convergence Zone could see 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, while areas away from the Convergence Zone will only see a few hundreths of an inch.

Map showing precipitation forecast for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The rest of Memorial Day weekend looks dry, with much warmer and sunnier weather on tap for Monday. A chance of light showers returns on Tuesday and Wednesday.