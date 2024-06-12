Man injured in downtown Seattle ‘gunfight,’ police investigating

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot during a gunfight in downtown Seattle early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 2:00 a.m. to reports of a shooting near Second Ave S and S Main St. Authorities say the shooting happened in a parking lot, and several people were running from the area.

When police arrived, everyone involved in the gunfight had fled the area.

There were spent bullet casings on the ground, and officers found evidence of a shooting, including a sports car that had been damaged by gunfire. They also recovered a handgun left at the scene.

Shortly after, Harborview Medical Center called and reported that a 22-year-old man had been dropped off at the emergency room, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

No suspects have been taken into custody yet, and it is not yet known what led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on what happened or possible suspects is encouraged to call SPD’s violent crime tip line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

MORE LOCAL NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

Seattle's 'Belltown Hellcat' faces stalking, assault charges amid reckless driving

Students push for mental health counselors after Garfield High shooting

I-5 South reopens in Everett after police investigation

Shootout along Aurora Ave. in Greenwood has neighbors begging leaders to take action

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.