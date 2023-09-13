Seattle weather: Drier, warmer and sunnier the next three days

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest the next three days bringing warmer and sunnier weather to the region. c

Some areas in Western Washington saw fog this morning, but most spots will be back to sunshine this afternoon with warmer high temperatures.

Thursday morning will bring another round of clouds and fog to start the day, but the low level cloud cover should evaporate quickly, leading to sunny skies.

The ridge will become more amplified on Friday and Saturday, sending temperatures into the upper 70s and 80s, but it will push east on Sunday, bringing in a westerly onshore flow and more cloud cover. Temps will cool early next week as a result.

Overall, it's going to be a great week ahead, with comfortable late-summer weather and no significant rain in sight.