Dry weekend ahead with fog and sunshine

While some areas in the south Puget Sound were stuck under the fog today, the central and north Puget Sound enjoyed a gorgeous sunrise.

This was the view from the FOX 13 Capitol Hill camera.

Thursday's rain brought the December rain total to 6.7 inches so far this month. That's almost an inch over the average for the entire month of December.

This afternoon will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine for most spots in Western Washington as high pressure remains overhead. Some spots in the south sound could be stuck under the fog for a while.

The ridge of high pressure will stick around through the weekend as a cut-off low pressure system hangs out off the California coast. That will bring morning fog and afternoon sunshine Saturday and Sunday to the Puget Sound lowlands.

The cut-off low pressure system will move toward the Pacific Northwest on Monday, bringing showers to the area by Monday night.

If you're heading to Lumen Field on Monday as the Seahawks take on the Philadelphia Eagles, expect a few showers in the mix, but it should be more dry than wet.

Early next week will be wet at times, but rainfall totals will be light. Temperatures will stay average to slightly above average through next week, with snow levels also remaining high in the mountains.