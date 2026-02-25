Bill Gates 'spoke candidly' about Epstein ties at a Gates Foundation meeting

The Brief Bill Gates addressed his past meetings with Jeffrey Epstein during a Gates Foundation town hall, saying he regrets the time spent with him. Justice Department documents include emails, calendar entries and photos linking Gates and Epstein, though Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing. Gates says he met Epstein to discuss philanthropy, and both he and Melinda French Gates have said the relationship caused strain in their marriage.



Bill Gates addressed his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and "took responsibility for his actions" during a town hall meeting of his nonprofit Gates Foundation on Tuesday, the nonprofit said.

"Bill spoke candidly, addressing several questions in detail," a Gates Foundation spokesperson said in a statement.

Gates appears multiple times in the Justice Department's release of documents connected to its investigation of the late financier. The Justice Department's files include email correspondence between Gates and Epstein about philanthropic projects, calendar entries documenting dates they got together, and photos of Gates at events the two men attended.

FILE - Bill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Gates has not been accused of any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein and denies any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. Gates has said he had met with Epstein to discuss philanthropy and believed he could help Gates raise money for issues like global health. "Every minute that I spent with him I regret and I apologize that I did that," Gates told Australia's 9News earlier this month.

Photos and mentions of Gates in the Epstein files have attracted increased attention since the Justice Department released millions of documents last month. Last week, Gates pulled out of delivering the keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi "to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities."

Melinda French Gates, who exited the Gates Foundation in 2024 to focus on her philanthropy through Pivotal Ventures, said her ex-husband must "answer to those things" when asked about his ties to Epstein. Both Gates and French Gates have said that his relationship with Epstein created problems in their marriage.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

5 dead after stabbing, police shooting at WA home

WA leaders divided over Trump's State of the Union address

New report shows more Latinos without criminal histories being detained under Trump

Everett CEO says Trump tariff turmoil strains international competition

WA lawmakers review duplicate sign-ons on millionaires tax bill

Seattle unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup fan celebration sites

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.