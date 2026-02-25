Tuberculosis case linked to Seattle's Rainier Beach High School

The Brief Seattle health officials are investigating a confirmed tuberculosis case linked to Rainier Beach High School. About 130 people are being advised to get tested due to potential indoor exposure, though TB is not easily spread. The infected individual is receiving treatment and is no longer considered contagious.



Seattle health officials are investigating a confirmed case of active tuberculosis linked to Rainier Beach High School.

What we know:

Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the case on Tuesday, Feb. 24, but did not specify if it was tied to a student or staff member.

Rainier Beach High School

About 130 people associated with the school are being advised to undergo evaluation for tuberculosis (TB), including a medical risk assessment and TB test, due to potential indoor exposure.

While tuberculosis is an infectious disease, health officials say it is not easily spread and needs repeated, prolonged exposure in a confined space to pass on.

The individual with active TB is receiving treatment and is no longer considered contagious.

All students, staff and families are being notified, regardless of exposure level. Those found to have latent TB infection will be connected with treatment to prevent future illness.

King County reported 110 new TB cases in 2024, averaging about two diagnoses per week.

