Seattle weather: Gradual warming for Seafair week

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest the next several days, bringing gradual warming temperatures to Western Washington.

High temperatures Tuesday will make it into the 80s with lots of sunshine and weak onshore flow. Those onshore winds will keep smoke from moving its way into Western Washington.

July 2023 turned out to be the eighth warmest July on record at Sea-Tac. Those records go back to 1945 at the airport. We would have slid up the rankings, but the final week of July was cooler than average.

July is our driest month of the year on average, and it proved itself to be this year, with only 0.09" at Sea-Tac. The first week of August is looking dry as well.

August is typically a fantastic month in Seattle, averaging high temps in the upper 70s at the beginning of the month and the mid 70s by the end of the month. It rains more often than July on average, and we average ten days over 80 degrees.

Other than a chance for mountain thunderstorms this weekend, the next seven days look dry and warm with highs in the 80s. Enjoy!