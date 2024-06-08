Longest dry stretch for Seattle since August of 2023

Seattle is entering its longest dry stretch since August of 2023! We're forecasting at least ten days of dry weather. The last time we had a dry spell this long at Sea-Tac Airport was last summer.

Highs this afternoon will be about ten degrees above average; however, it'll be cloudier this afternoon compared to Friday.

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 70s to low 80s for most. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Today's weather maker is a ridge of high pressure. This will keep us dry today, but as this system moves to the east, high-level clouds return to Western Washington later today. This could give us a filtered-sunshine effect.

A ridge of high pressure will keep Western Washington dry Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A weak low pressure system moves overhead Sunday. This will cool temperatures, spark isolated showers over the Cascades and provide us with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine.

A weak low pressure system will trigger light showers for the Cascades Sunday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The classic pattern of early clouds and afternoon sunshine is on repeat through Wednesday. Light showers are possible for the coast and mountains on Tuesday.

Sunshine is possible all day Thursday as temperatures briefly rebound to the low 70s. Slightly cooler weather is back Friday. Showers could surge back into the region next week.

Hope you enjoy the sunshine! Keep in mind: practice water safety if you're cooler off along a lake, river or stream. Water temperatures are still dangerously cold. Wear a life vest!

Above-average temperatures are in store for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

PS: According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the low tide in the Seattle area is forecast to be at 12:45 p.m. today and tomorrow just before 1:30 p.m.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone), Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv