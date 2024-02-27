Lowland rain, strong wind, and heavy mountain snow ahead

An atmospheric river pattern will develop starting Tuesday evening, bringing heavy lowland rain, strong wind, and feet of mountain snow.

After some Tuesday morning convergence zone snow in areas like Port Townsend, Whidbey Island and parts of Snohomish County, the Puget Sound area is getting a break from the precipitation through the afternoon hours.

Highs Tuesday will make it into the low to mid 40s, slowly melting the fallen snow.

Rain will start picking up around the evening commute in the lowlands. There could be a brief period of a rain and snow mix from Snohomish County north, but it will all switch over to rain as the night goes on.

Winds will also start picking up this evening and gusts will remain strong through Wednesday. Gusts will reach up to 40-45 mph in the Puget Sound lowlands and up to 50 mph in the mountain passes. Scattered damage and power outages are possible through Wednesday.

Rain will be constant and heavy at times through Wednesday. One to two inches of rain is expected in the central and north sound. Two to three inches is possible in the south sound through Thursday morning.

Heavy snow will impact the Cascades and Olympics the next few days. Snow will pick up tonight and continue all day Wednesday. Snow levels will jump to around 4,000 feet Wednesday, so Snoqualmie pass may see a rain and snow mix or just cold rain, with the higher passes getting hit hard with snow.

All passes will see snow again on Thursday as snow levels drop.

Cool and showery weather will continue through the weekend, with a chance of mixed showers in the mornings starting Friday.