Dynamite, Floods and Feuds: Washington’s forgotten river wars

The Brief December’s flooding shocked many in western Washington, but historians say similar — and worse — floods hit the region more than a century ago. Old records show valleys like Kent and Tukwila were once vast floodplains, with rivers repeatedly reshaped by both nature and humans. Experts warn that despite modern flood controls, future storms could still push rivers back toward their historic paths.



After floodwaters inundated western Washington in December, social media is still filled with disbelief, with many people saying they had never seen flooding like it before.

But local history shows the region has experienced catastrophic flooding, just not within most people’s lifetimes.

A valley under water

What may look like submerged farmland in Skagit or Snohomish counties is actually an aerial view of Tukwila from more than a century ago. Before Boeing, business parks and suburban development, the Kent Valley was a wide floodplain.

In November 1906, much of the valley was underwater, according to city records. In some places, floodwaters reached up to 10 feet, inundating homesteads and entire communities.

"Roads were destroyed, river paths were readjusted," said Chris Staudinger of Pretty Gritty Tours. "So much of what had been built in these areas got washed away."

Staudinger has been sharing historical images and records online, drawing comparisons between the December flooding and events from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

"It reminded me so much of what’s happening right now," he said, adding that the loss then, as now, was largely a loss of property and control rather than life.

When farmers used dynamite

Records show flooding was not the only force reshaping the region’s rivers. In the late 1800s, farmers repeatedly used dynamite in attempts to redirect waterways.

"The White River in particular has always been contentious," explained Staudinger. "For farmers in that area, multiple different times starting in the 1890s, groups of farmers would get together and blow-up parts of the river to divert its course either up to King County or down to Pierce County."

Staudinger says at times they used too much dynamite and accidentally sent logs lobbing through the air like missiles.

In one instance, King County farmers destroyed a bluff, permanently diverting the White River into Pierce County. The river no longer flowed toward Elliott Bay, instead emptying into Commencement Bay.

Outraged by this, Pierce County farmers took their grievances to the Washington State Supreme Court. The court ruled the change could not be undone.

When flooding returned, state officials intervened to stop further explosions.

"To prevent anyone from going out and blowing up the naturally occurred log jam, the armed guards were dispatched by the state guard," said Staudinger. "Everything was already underwater."

Rivers reengineered — and erased

Over the next century, rivers across the region were dredged, dammed and diverted. Entire waterways changed or disappeared.

"So right where the Renton Airport is now used to be this raging waterway called the Black River," explained Staudinger. "Connected into the Duwamish. It was a major salmon run. It was a navigable waterway."

Today, that river has been reduced to what Staudinger described as "the little dry trickle."

Between 1906 and 1916, the most dramatic changes occurred that played a role in its shrinking. When the Ballard Locks were completed, Lake Washington dropped by nine feet, permanently cutting off its southern flow.

A lesson from December

Despite modern levees and flood-control engineering, December’s storms showed how vulnerable the region remains.

"For me, that’s the takeaway," remarked Staudinger. "You could do all of this to try and remain in control, but the river’s going to do whatever it wants."

He warned that history suggests the risk is ongoing.

"You’re always one big storm from it rediscovering its old path," said Staudinger.

