Berkly Catton scores first two goals as Seattle Kraken beat Bruins 7-4

Berkly Catton scored the first two goals of his NHL career, the Kraken scored three times on the power play, and Seattle beat the Boston Bruins 7-4 on Tuesday night for a fourth straight victory.

Ben Meyers scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Jared McCann's power play strike with 0.5 seconds left in the period gave control to the Kraken.

Jordan Eberle scored on a 5-on-3 power play for Seattle in the first period, and Kaapo Kakko added two goals in the third period – one on an empty net – as the Kraken now have a nine-game point streak and a 8-0-1 record over that span.

The 19-year-old rookie had been close to breaking through in recent games but had continually been denied his first goal. In his 28th career game, Catton finally broke through.

Less than three minutes into the second period, Catton snapped a shot from the right circle off a rush that deflected into the net off the inside of goaltender Jeremy Swayman's blocker to give Seattle a 2-1 lead.

"A lot of weight off the shoulders, for sure," Catton said. "Dreamed of that for a long time, so that was awesome.

"Obviously, I thought about it all the time, but I wouldn't say it was really impacting me too much. But it's just a relief, I think, more than anything, just to kind of get it out of the way."

After waiting 28 games for his first, the second would take just 32 more minutes.

With Seattle leading 5-2 in the third and David Pastrnak in the box for a hooking penalty, Catton beat the Bruins' defense through the offensive zone and beat Swayman's glove with a backhand finish to give Seattle a four-goal lead off an assist from Freddy Gaudreau.

"I figured it maybe if I get one, they would start to come a little bit more. So that one felt really good, too," Catton said.

"Honestly, the first one, I kind of blacked out there. I don't really remember, I don't even know where it went in, to be honest. Then the second one, great pass by Freddy, and kind of gave me a breakaway, and just got it up and went in."

It's the third straight game the Kraken have had a first-time goalscorer. Fellow rookie Jacob Melanson scored his first career goal Monday night in Calgary in a 5-1 win. Cale Fleury – in his fifth year with the Kraken but a veteran of just 47 games with the team – scored his first Seattle goal Friday night in a 4-3 shootout win in Vancouver.

"It's the best," McCann said of Catton getting on the board. "I said ‘finally!’ He's been working really hard. We were due. Just keep plugging away. I'm really happy for him.

"He's had a bunch of chances last couple games here. Just stick with it, stay positive, and eventually it's going to come in waves. So you saw it tonight. Obviously made a pretty skilled play there in the second goal. And you know, he's great to play with."

Mason Lohrei scored 30 seconds later to cut into Seattle's lead, and a power play goal by Viktor Arvidsson three minutes later put Boston within reach of a late rally. However, Gaudreau hit the post on an empty net try before Kakko finished the job for a 7-4 victory.

Nikita Zadorov and Swayman took penalties nine seconds apart in the first period to give Seattle an early 5-on-3 opportunity. Just 10 seconds later, Eberle cleaned up a rebound of a Vince Dunn shot tipped by Matty Beniers for a 1-0 lead.

Pastrnak scored the first of his two goals to tie the game at 1-1 for Boston, snapping a sharp angle wrist shot over the shoulder of Joey Daccord to get the Bruins on the board.

After Catton's goal made it 2-1 in the second, Pastrnak partnered with Charlie McAvoy to setup his second goal on a nice backdoor pass from McAvoy to bring the game level again at 2-2.

Tye Kartye – back in the lineup as Eeli Tolvanen was out with an illness – helped Seattle's fourth line keep their hot streak rolling. Kartye set up Meyers with a backhand pass as Meyers beat Swayman's blocker for a 3-2 Seattle lead.

Alex Steeves slashed Fleury late in the second period to give Seattle another power play chance before the intermission. After Dunn made a great play to keep the puck in the offensive zone, McCann ripped a 90 mph slap shot off the post and in behind Swayman with less than a second left on the clock to give the Kraken a two-goal lead into the break.

"As soon as I looked up, I saw the light on, so I didn't know if it got in on time," McCann said. "So I looked at the bench, and everybody's like, kind of looking at me dumbfounded. So I didn't know, and I don't think they did really, either. But luckily it went in on time.

"Dunner made a hell of a play there, and I just tried to get off as quick as I could."

Gaudreau delivered the first of his two assists as he teed up Kakko for a finish that made it 5-2 midway through the third period. Gaudreau then got his second assist on Catton's second goal as Seattle grabbed full control.

Daccord made 32 saves on 36 shots for Seattle, including two big stops on Pavel Zacha and McAvoy in the third period, before a couple defensive breakdowns allowed Boston to chip away at the Kraken lead.

