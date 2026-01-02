Matty Beniers goal in shootout gives Seattle Kraken 4-3 victory over Canucks

article

The Brief Matty Beniers scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Kraken a 4-3 victory over the Canucks to extend their point streak to seven games. Cale Fleury scored his first goal with Seattle in his fifth season with the Kraken. An expansion draft selection, Fleury scored to give Seattle a 1-0 lead in his 45th game with the Kraken. Fleury's only other NHL goal came in 2019 with the Montreal Canadiens. Chandler Stephenson scored on the power play, and Ben Meyers also scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord made 20 saves on 23 shots for the Kraken in goal.



Matty Beniers scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.

Cale Fleury, Chandler Stephenson and Ben Meyers all scored in regulation for the Kraken, who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Joey Daccord had 20 saves through overtime.

Jake DeBrusk had a goal and two assists for his first multipoint game of the season, and Kiefer Sherwood and Linus Karlsson also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko finished with 25 saves.

After the first five skaters failed to score in the tiebreaker, Beniers skated in on Demko from the left side, deked the goalie to his left and cut back and put it into the open side of the net for the win.

Karlsson’s goal tied the score 3-3 at 6:15 of the third period and came hours after he signed a two-year, $4.5-million extension with the Canucks.

Fleury gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with 2:26 remaining in the first period for his first goal in nine games this season. Stephenson doubled the lead with a one-timer past Demko on the power play at 8:53 of the second.

Sherwood got the Canucks on the board with a power-play goal with 6:54 to go in the middle period.

Meyers restored the Kraken's two-goal lead with 1:47 remaining in the period, but DeBrusk's power-play goal 1:09 later pulled the Canucks to 3-2.

Kraken: At Calgary on Sunday.

Canucks: Host Boston on Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

