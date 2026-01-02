Matty Beniers goal in shootout gives Seattle Kraken 4-3 victory over Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Matty Beniers scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
Cale Fleury, Chandler Stephenson and Ben Meyers all scored in regulation for the Kraken, who are 6-0-1 in their last seven games. Joey Daccord had 20 saves through overtime.
Jake DeBrusk had a goal and two assists for his first multipoint game of the season, and Kiefer Sherwood and Linus Karlsson also scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko finished with 25 saves.
After the first five skaters failed to score in the tiebreaker, Beniers skated in on Demko from the left side, deked the goalie to his left and cut back and put it into the open side of the net for the win.
Karlsson’s goal tied the score 3-3 at 6:15 of the third period and came hours after he signed a two-year, $4.5-million extension with the Canucks.
Fleury gave Seattle a 1-0 lead with 2:26 remaining in the first period for his first goal in nine games this season. Stephenson doubled the lead with a one-timer past Demko on the power play at 8:53 of the second.
Sherwood got the Canucks on the board with a power-play goal with 6:54 to go in the middle period.
Meyers restored the Kraken's two-goal lead with 1:47 remaining in the period, but DeBrusk's power-play goal 1:09 later pulled the Canucks to 3-2.
Up next
Kraken: At Calgary on Sunday.
Canucks: Host Boston on Saturday.
The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.
MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Seattle Kraken forwards Eeli Tolvanen, Kaapo Kakko to play for Finland at 2026 Winter Olympics
Matty Beniers scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Predators 4-1
Kevin Lankinen's 37 saves deny Seattle Kraken in 3-2 shootout loss to Canucks
Philipp Grubauer saves 31, Eeli Tolvanen scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Flyers 4-1
Seattle Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for third straight win
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.