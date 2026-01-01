Matty Beniers scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Predators 4-1

article

The Brief The Kraken scored three times in the first period behind a pair of goals from Matty Beniers to cruise to a 4-1 win over the Predators. Jamie Oleksiak also scored in the first for Seattle, and Jared McCann added an empty-net goal in the victory. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves on 25 shots for the Kraken, allowing only a power play goal to Roman Josi in the second period.



Matty Beniers scored twice during the Seattle Kraken's three-goal first period and Philipp Grubauer stopped 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The win gave the Kraken five victories in their past six games, coming on the heels of a stretch where they lost 10 of 11.

The Kraken took the lead when Beniers scored his first at the 3:48 mark of the first on a shot from near the blue line.

Jamie Oleksiak made it a two-goal game at 10:41, and Beniers added his second goal just 10 seconds later to make it 3-0.

Oleksiak left the game briefly in the third period after taking a puck off the back of his knee, but returned to the ice later.

Roman Josi scored Nashville’s goal on a power-play late in the second period, with assists from Luke Evangelista and Ryan O’Reilly.

But Jared McCann scored on a long distance empty-netter with 2:13 left in the game for the final score.

Juuse Saros had 19 saves for the Predators.

Jordan Eberle, Ryan Winterton, Ryker Evans, Jacob Melanson, Kaapo Kakko, and Ryan Lindgren each had an assist for the Kraken.

Up Next

Nashville: Play at Calgary on Saturday.

Kraken: Play at Vancouver Friday night.

The Source: Information in this story came from The Associated Press.

MORE KRAKEN NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Kevin Lankinen's 37 saves deny Seattle Kraken in 3-2 shootout loss to Canucks

Philipp Grubauer saves 31, Eeli Tolvanen scores twice as Seattle Kraken beat Flyers 4-1

Seattle Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for third straight win

Jordan Eberle scores twice, Philipp Grubauer makes 40 saves as Seattle Kraken beat Ducks 3-1

Seattle Kraken snap four-game losing streak, beat Sharks 4-2

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.