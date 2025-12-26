Suspect pushes WA trooper down, steals patrol vehicle, WSP says

The Brief A suspect was taken into custody after allegedly pushing a Washington State Patrol lieutenant and stealing her vehicle during a response on I-5 in Seattle. Following a pursuit that ended in Lynnwood, the suspect crashed the patrol car, and authorities report that no injuries occurred.



A suspect is in custody after troopers say they pushed a Washington State Patrol lieutenant and stole her patrol vehicle on Thursday.

What we know:

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, the lieutenant was responding to a report of a pedestrian running across I-5 at 85th Street in Seattle.

The pedestrian allegedly pushed the trooper down, stole her patrol car and drove away.

Dozens of authorities tracked the stolen patrol car and pursued the suspect north before ending in a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 at 220th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Johnson said no injuries were reported.

