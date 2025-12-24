$2 million in drugs tied to Sinaloa Cartel seized by King County Sheriff's office

The Brief The King County Sheriff’s Office concluded a major investigation into a Sinaloa Cartel-linked drug network, seizing $2 million worth of narcotics including 214 pounds of methamphetamine. The operation targeted a Lynnwood-based supplier who distributed drugs across King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties, leading to one recent arrest on $1 million bail. Since beginning in November, "Operation Eastbound and Down" has resulted in six total arrests and the recovery of nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine and 22 pounds of fentanyl powder.



Detectives have dismantled a regional drug distribution network tied to the Sinaloa Cartel, seizing drugs with an estimated street value of $2 million in the final phase of a month-long investigation, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced this week.

What we know:

The operation, titled "Operation Eastbound and Down – The Last Chapter," focused on a supplier based in Lynnwood who authorities say provided large quantities of drugs to dealers across King, Snohomish and Skagit counties. The bust marks the conclusion of a long-term investigation that began in November.

During the most recent raid, the Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET) seized 214 pounds of methamphetamine, 5 pounds of heroin and nearly $90,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

One suspect was arrested and booked into the Snohomish County Jail, where they are being held on $1 million bail.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

The King County Sheriff's Office's K9 Quinn helped detectives during the investigation. After detectives developed probable cause for the search warrants, it resulted in seizures and arrests linked to the organization.

Since November, the combined efforts of Operation Eastbound and Down have resulted in six arrests and the seizure of approximately 296 pounds of methamphetamine, 22 pounds of fentanyl powder and more than $229,000 in cash.

In addition to the high-volume drug seizures, authorities seized a vehicle used in the operation and smaller quantities of cocaine and heroin.

The King County Sheriff’s Office credited the Precinct 4 SET for disrupting the cartel-tied network’s ability to operate in the Puget Sound region.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office and the Burien Police Department.

