Seattle Weather: Pockets of Lowland Snow & Wintry Mix Overnight

Snow continues fall overnight in the passes. The convergence zone will remain active with higher totals along Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. Snow accumulations may range between 6-12". Road conditions are changing quickly, so be sure to monitor pass conditions before heading out.

Moderate to heavy snow with totals 6-12".

A push of colder air is moving into Western Washington tonight. While there is some moisture still left tonight, there is a possibility of pockets of lowland snow and wintry mix. As of this evening, we've gotten a few reports of 1-2 inches of snow accumulation from around Sultan eastward along the US 2 corridor, with higher amounts east of Gold Bar and closer to Index. The snow accumulations at the lower elevations in this stretch have been driven by the precipitation rates as the convergence zone moves through. Closer to the I-5 corridor, it was mostly just rain with some snow mixed in.

Rain and snow falling around the region with a chance of lowland snow in the foothills.

The Fraser outflow will ramp up tonight pushing in cold air into western Whatcom County. A Cold Weather Advisory will go into effect around 1am-noon on Saturday with wind chill readings between 12–20 degrees. Please be sure to protect your pets and people as this cold can be dangerous.

Cold air spills into Whatcom County tonight with wind chills in the teens.

Tonight will be one of the colder nights we have seen so far this winter. Temperatures will be near freezing. Be sure to watch for some icy spots by Saturday morning on bridges and overpasses.

Chilly overnight and Saturday morning nearing freezing. (FOX13 Seattle)

A drier weekend is ahead with chilly nights and foggy mornings. It will be a quieter end of the year with a few showers returning by New Year's Day.