Milder, cooler weather at times in Seattle this week

After scorching temperatures in the 80s on Friday, milder weather is in store for Seattle this week.

Highs will almost reach 80 degrees Saturday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs today will be several degrees cooler compared to what Western Washington experienced on Friday; however, temperatures will still be above average for most.

Highs in the greater Seattle region will be a little cooler than Friday's. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There could be sprinkles for the coast and North Sound today. Those communities will see mostly cloudy skies today. Sunnier skies are forecast for the rest of Puget Sound Saturday afternoon.

Sunnier skies are expected for Puget Sound Saturday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds and sprinkles will return to the coast Saturday afternoon and evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Bring a sweatshirt if you're heading to any of the sports games in Seattle this weekend!

The weather will hold up beautifully for most sports games this weekend in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Something we have to track closely: we're forecasting high fire danger in Central and Eastern Washington on Sunday. We'll need to watch for any new fires that could pop up. If you're headed in that direction tomorrow, do everything in your power to avoid starting fires.

Isolated sprinkles remain a possibility on Sunday as temperatures cool further into the mid to upper 60s.

Temperatures drop to the mid 60s Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Monday. Sunshine will linger all day Tuesday as temperatures soar nicely to the mid 70s.

Temperatures will range in the 60s and 70s this week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Another cooldown will follow Wednesday and Thursday. The latter could feature isolated showers. Mostly dry weather returns on Friday.

Temperatures this week will be very mild across Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care and enjoy our lovely weather!

