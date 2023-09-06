Mix of clouds and sunshine the rest of the work week

Scattered showers are popping up on the coast this morning, but the Puget Sound area will enjoy mostly sunny skies Wednesday with warming high temperatures.

We could see some clouds pushing into the Puget Sound area this afternoon as the front dissipates, but most areas will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Later tonight, clouds will roll in to Western Washington, leading to a mostly cloudy start to Thursday. Clouds will continue to increase into Thursday afternoon. Temps should continue to stay mild though, in the low 70s.

The Seahawks open their 2023 campaign this Sunday at Lumen Field against the L.A. Rams. It's going to be a perfect afternoon for football with partly to mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70s by halftime.

Overall, we have a very comfortable week ahead, with highs in the 70s through the middle of next week. The next chance for showers arrives Sunday late into Monday morning.