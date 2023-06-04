Monday Forecast: Fire danger elevated under sunny and dry conditions

It's going to be a lovely day! As we hit the ground running, temperatures will quickly warm up under sunny skies.

If you were out and about today, you noticed the wind speeds kick up. They'll return again tomorrow too with similar conditions. Here is a look at your forecast:

A special statement has been issued for a few locations due to fire danger. With the wind speeds kicking up, and low humidity, the fire threat will be elevated. Be mindful of your surroundings and take precautions. Here is a look at the areas with the most concern:

Temperatures begin to spike on Wednesday as they rise into the mid-upper 80s. High pressure builds to our east allowing for the brief warm-up, and then they tank due to a new system. Here is a look at your temperatures trend:

Rain chances will increase by the end of the week, coinciding with the cool down. Expect spotty to scattered showers increasing on Friday. They'll taper off Saturday morning, and we should clear out with more sunshine!

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!