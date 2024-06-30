Seattle weather: Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Sunday

Morning clouds and afternoon sunshine will be the weather pattern through Wednesday in Western Washington.

A weak system will bring a few more sprinkles or light showers to the area Sunday morning, but sunshine should prevail Sunday afternoon.

A map showing the high temperatures forecast in Western Washington Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Overall, June has been a pleasant month, with no extreme temperatures. There have been more cool than warm days, but we did get a few 80 degree days.

A calendar showing the high temperatures for Seattle every day in June. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first four days of the month brought most of June's total rainfall. Seattle will still end up in a deficit for the month, with below average rainfall overall.

A calendar showing the precipitation totals for Seattle every day in June. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will take over just in time for the Fourth of July, sending temperatures into the 80s for the holiday. Temperatures should still be around 70 degrees by fireworks time.

The warm and sunny 4th of July forecast in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will warm up even more heading into Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.