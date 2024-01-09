Morning mixed rain/snow showers possible Wednesday

A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for the Cascade Passes through 10am Wednesday with several more inches of snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Heavy snow fell in the mountains over the last 24-hours – 2 feet for Stevens Pass and around 1 foot for Mt. Baker and Snoqualmie Pass.

Winds also created problems around Western Washington with gusts over 60 mph for the Puget Sound lowlands.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 30s, most spots just above freezing.

A few mixed rain/snow showers are possible early Wednesday morning. Trace amounts are possible for elevated and grassy surfaces, especially for the southwest interior and high hill tops for the Cascade Foothills.

Temperatures will really start to drop by the end of the week and, with a chance of precipitation, we could see possible snowflakes in the lowlands. Stay tuned!