Seattle weather: Partly cloudy and warm Friday, late showers return

High pressure continues to build over the PNW through Friday which will bump up our temperatures to the low 70s for the afternoon.

Skies will remain clear this evening, but clouds will start to move in by early Friday morning with areas of patchy morning fog.

Partly cloudy skies with sunbreak, but increasing clouds and rain along the coast by 5pm.

A few showers will stick around for the weekend. A bit of a rain-break during the day Saturday with another front sweeping through Saturday PM through Sunday.

Temperatures will stay mild and right around seasonal average through the extended forecast with the chance of showers sticking around.