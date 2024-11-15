Seattle weather: Rain and mountain snow returns this weekend

Bundle up, it will be a chilly night around western Washington tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy during the evening, giving you a chance to see tonight's full moon, the Beaver Moon. Fog is already developing in some spots with more widespread fog expected overnight.

A chilly night ahead with lows dropping into the 30s.

After a nice break from the rain on Friday, rain is set to return as another strong disturbance moves onshore Saturday. Widespread rain will arrive by late morning into early afternoon. Locally heavy rain at times may be possible. Breezy winds are also expected along the Strait and along the coast. The lowland rain will turn to snow in our mountain passes as snow levels will be around 2000'.

Rain returns to Western Washington Saturday.

Rainfall around our region will range from around .50" to over 2" along the coastline. While the rain is generally forecast to be light, a few pockets of heavier showers will be possible.

Rainfall returns to Western Washington with .50-2" possible.

While the lowlands will see rain, heavy snow will be forecast in our passes. Hefty totals ranging from 1 to 2 feet can be expected. Pass travel may be difficult at times, so be sure to monitor the roads before heading out.

Heavy mountain snow possible this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for our Cascade Passes beginning tomorrow morning until Monday night. Several rounds of snow are forecast to impact the mountains over the weekend.

A strong storm will impact the Cascade passes, bringing heavy snow at times.

The unsettled weather pattern will remain well on into next week. A continued chance for showers and windy weather at times will be possible. Afternoon highs stay cool, in the 40s to near 40.