Rainy, gusty weather Saturday for Western Washington

We've issued a Weather Alert for today due to the risk of tree damage and power outages. We also have the chance for more lightning.



Deeper into fall and winter, this type of storm system will be much more common and less of a big deal. However, these types of conditions are more impactful earlier in the season because they act as "tree trimmers" – downing branches and trees that are weak and vulnerable. The saturated soil from rain on Thursday, along with heavy rain and wind today, will make it easier for tree damage and power outages to happen.

We'll need to watch the burn scars today for the potential of minor flooding; however, this chance is very small. There is a Flood Warning for the Skokomish River at Potlatch in Mason County where minor flooding in the forecast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 p.m. for Bellingham and Mount Vernon for gusts to 40-50 mph. Gusts to 50 mph are also possible for the San Juans: the advisory there lasts until 11 a.m.



From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a Wind Advisory remains in place for Everett, Seattle, Tacoma and Olympia for gusts to 35-45 mph.

Along the coast, gusts to 50 mph are forecast until 6 p.m. Winds generally ease tonight.

Highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.



During the 10 a.m. hour today, a strong line of thunderstorms swept through the greater Seattle region. More lightning could fire up today, but it's not going to be a constant thing.



Widespread rain will turn to hit-or-miss showers this afternoon and tonight. You can plan on sunbreaks this afternoon as well. Where downpours happen, driving could be difficult.

Remember, we "fall back" tomorrow and get an extra hour of sleep. Here's a look at sunset times tonight and tomorrow. Our sunrise tomorrow will happen at 6:49 a.m.

Rounds of rain continue into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday will be beautiful with morning clouds, fog and afternoon sunshine. Showers reappear Friday.

Meteorologist Abby Acone

