Record-breaking warmth for Saint Patrick's Day

Get ready for another seriously gorgeous day around Western Washington. Once again, highs could soar into the low to mid 70s! The weather will hold up wonderfully for any Saint Patrick's Day festivities.

Saturday, Sea-Tac Airport hit a new record, reaching 74 in the afternoon. With a high forecast to reach 72 this afternoon, yet another record is likely. As temps cool to the upper 60s on Monday, Seattle will no longer be in record-breaking territory.

Check out the highs today around the region below. The coast will be cooler thanks to patches of clouds this morning.

Here's a look at the other communities that could see record highs today (with the exception of Hoquiam):

For some perspective, our normal high today is only 54 degrees. We'll be between 15 and 20 degrees cooler than that! The types of highs we're experiencing this weekend are more common in June! Even by May first, the average high is only at 63 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will start cloudy with spotty fog. This is one reason why temperatures will cool down a little.

Showers return by Wednesday afternoon or evening. On-and-off showers linger into the weekend. Light amounts of mountain snow are possible Thursday through at least Saturday.

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! We're so thankful for your viewership.

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

