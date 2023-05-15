Seattle weather: Record heat expected again Monday

Record-breaking heat will impact the Puget Sound area again Monday with a chance of thunderstorms popping up this afternoon and evening.

High temperatures Monday will soar close to 90 degrees for the second day in a row. The record for Sea-Tac Monday is 85 degrees and it is likely that record will be broken. A weak system approaching from the south will bring in more humid conditions and a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

The central Washington coast will be a bit cooler today as onshore flow develops.

The best chance for seeing thunderstorms today in the Puget Sound area will be in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Thunderstorms could bring heavy downpours, hail or graupel, and lightning. Remember, if you hear thunder, take cover!

Thunderstorms aren't very common in Western Washington, but May is the month we've seen the most lightning since the late 1980s.

Monday will likely be the last record-setting day for a while. By late week, temperatures will be cooling into the 70s, but it will still be well above average for this time of year.

Also, after Monday it's still going to feel a lot like summer with no rain in the forecast and warm temps through the extended period.