Everett, WA school closed Friday due to excessive flu cases

The Brief A K-8 school in Everett will close Friday after a surge of flu cases led to staffing shortages. Northshore Christian Academy says it will use the closure for deep cleaning and will also be closed Monday for MLK Day and Tuesday. The closure comes as Snohomish County health officials are also responding to a recent measles outbreak, though the school cited flu cases as the cause.



A K-8 school in Everett announced it would be closed on Friday, Jan. 16 due to excessive flu cases.

What we know:

The Northshore Christian Academy said it will be taking a "medical day" on Friday due to staffing shortages caused by flu season.

"Due to the increased number of flu cases across campus and a current staffing shortage, school will be closed this Friday, 1/16 for a medical day," said Alexis Griffin, Upper Elementary Executive Assistant at Northshore Christian Academy, in an email sent to families.

The email goes on to say the school will conduct extensive deep cleaning in the meantime.

The school will also not have classes on Monday because of MLK Day, and on Tuesday.

Dig deeper:

This comes after the Snohomish County Health Department declared a measles outbreak after three children recently tested positive for the highly-infectious disease.

