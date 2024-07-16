Record warmth, dry weather in store for July in Seattle

Sea-Tac Airport is entering what could be the longest stretch of consecutive days in the 80s (or higher). It's also been the second-warmest start to July on record!

Highs will almost reach 90 degrees in Seattle Tuesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs this afternoon skyrocket to the upper 80s and low 90s in Central and South Puget Sound. Quick reality check: the average high for today is 78 degrees, so we'll certainly be well above that.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Central and Eastern Washington, the sweltering temperatures could pose a threat for heat-related illnesses the next few days. Check out the alerts in effect below:

Several heat alerts are still in effect for Eastern Washington Tuesday through Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Unfortunately, air quality is still negatively impacting the Methow Valley and other parts of Central Washington due to the Pioneer Fire and other regional wildfires. It's possible some light smoke may drift over the Cascades the next few days. We'll watch that closely.

Highs will reach the 80s the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday and Thursday mornings may begin cloudy in parts of Western Washington, particularly the coast. Ultimately, the low-hanging clouds lift for toasty afternoon sunshine.

Plentiful sunshine lingers this upcoming weekend as highs fluctuate in the 80s.

The dry, sunny and warm weather is on repeat in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

So far this month, we've had 12 consecutive days at 80 degrees or warmer at Sea-Tac Airport. With the heat lingering, that number could get to 19 days (if not longer). This would be an all-time record.

Seattle will likely break the record for the longest consecutive stretch of 80 degree days (or warmer). (FOX 13 Seattle)

So far this month, it's the second hottest start to July on record at Sea-Tac Airport. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The primary weather models we analyze to make our predictions are forecasting temperatures around 80 degrees for the final week of July in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Stay tuned for updates on the heat! We appreciate your viewership so much.

Sincerely,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan