Seattle weather: Remarkably dry weather for last week of May

If you've enjoyed the dry weather recently, you'll love our new forecast.

Remarkably dry weather continues for the last week of May. For those hoping for wetter weather, we don't have any real chances for rain anytime soon.

Just like yesterday, clouds today will clear for gorgeous afternoon sunshine. Afternoon highs warm to the upper 60s to low 70s. It's possible that the clouds will take longer to lift along the coast.

Tomorrow's forecast will be super similar: gray skies in the morning will ultimately lead to afternoon sunshine. Hope you get outside to maximize on the lovely weather!

The familiar pattern of morning clouds and afternoon sunshine lasts through Friday. Saturday will be hotter as temps nudge closer to 80 degrees.

