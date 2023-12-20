Seattle weather: Return of rain and mountain snow Friday

This is going to be a great holiday travel week around Western Washington with the exception of Friday, which will bring lowland rain and several inches of mountain snow.

It was a foggy morning throughout much of the Puget Sound area Wednesday morning. Above that fog will be partly to mostly sunny skies, however there may be some areas that struggle to get out of the fog until later this afternoon.

High temperatures will top out in the low 50s around the sound. Later today, a system will push north into British Columbia, bringing more clouds into the area. Another round of low level clouds and fog is expected Thursday.

Friday a cooler wet system will push into Western Washington and the Cascades, bringing breezy conditions, lowland rain, and mountain snow. Expect winter driving conditions over the mountain passes starting Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Higher pass levels like Stevens Pass (around 4,000 feet) will see rain transition to snow first. That's why totals will be higher there. overall, expect two to eight inches of snow over the passes by Saturday morning.

Next weekend and into early next week, snow levels will rise again, which is unfortunate for the ski resorts.

Overall, the next seven days look more dry than wet. Highs will be close to normal with no major storms or lowland snow on the way for at least the next 10 days.