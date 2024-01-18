School closures: Track closings, delays in Western Washington for Friday, Jan. 19

Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Friday, Jan. 19 because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s starting Friday and overnight lows will rise above freezing. The 7-day forecast features warming temperatures and rain showers.

In the mountains, another foot of snow will pile up at the passes through Saturday morning. Travel will should be improving Friday and Saturday.

LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast

LIST: Winter Weather Closings

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

Stay connected with FOX 13 Seattle: