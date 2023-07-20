Seattle weather: Scorching heat with high-level smoke

Get ready for another scorching afternoon across Western Washington. On top of the heat, we're unfortunately tracking the return of some wildfire smoke in the high levels of the atmosphere. The good news is that the wildfire haze probably won't impact air quality closer to the ground. However, air quality could dip to "moderate" levels over the Cascades.

As winds shift to come more from the west tomorrow, the change in wind direction will help thin the smoke tomorrow.

Later this afternoon, temperatures skyrocket to the mid to upper 80s for most. A few spots along the coast may only reach the 70s.

Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday could start cloudy in some neighborhoods, but brilliant sunshine will return for the afternoons.

There are a host of fun events happening this week in Western Washington, including the Mariners, Seattle Storm, Bite of Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party and back-to-back Taylor Swift concerts at Lumen Field this weekend.



Here's the forecast:

Temps fall back to a more comfortable range next week with highs reaching the 70s. There could even be an isolated shower on Tuesday (hip hip hurray!).

Take care and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! It's our pleasure forecasting for you.



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)