Seattle weather: Clouds to start Friday, afternoon sunbreaks with highs in the low 70s

Today was another mild afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We saw some nice afternoon sunbreaks around the Central Puget sound, while others were stuck under more clouds.

Overnight clouds return with mild temperatures. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Highs Friday will be in the low 70s as we see more sunbreaks in the afternoon. Chances of thunderstorms will increase by the afternoon along the North Cascades.

The weekend will start calm, but skies will change quickly by later in the day. The forecast is on track to bring strong storms to Western Washington by Saturday evening. These storms are looking to bring rounds of heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds and lightning.

Showers will taper by Sunday morning, then some dry time to start the work week. Highs will stay on the cooler side, the low to mid 70s.