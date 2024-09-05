Seattle Weather: Heat Advisory continues Friday

It was a hot and hazy afternoon for the Pacific Northwest, with several new record highs for the day.

How often do we see 90s in Seattle during September? We don't see it often, but today marks only the 13th time in the last 40 years!

Highs today soared into the 80s and 90s for western Washington.

Tonight we will continue to see clear and calm skies. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Highs Thursday will be hot again, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s again.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Friday night for hot conditions around western Washington.

A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect for the mountains through Friday evening. Hot, dry and unstable conditions with low relative humidity will create critical fire weather.

Upper level haze from wildfire smoke to our south will continue to stream in Friday. Expect to see hazy skies through the weekend. Not expecting any major health issues, but we will keep you updated if conditions change.

It will be sunny and warm through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s to low/mid 80s. We will start to see more average September temperatures by early next week. Chance of showers return Tuesday through Thursday.