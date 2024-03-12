Seattle nears 70 degrees in mid-March

Once we get through the scattered lowland rain and mountain snow today, we're forecasting drier and warmer weather throughout the rest of the seven day forecast!

For today, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies, a few sunbreaks, isolated downpours, spotty weak thunderstorms, small hail and slightly breezy weather. Highs will only reach the upper 40s for most. This is below the average of 54 for today at Sea-Tac. At times, the rain could be heavy today, making for messy driving around Western Washington.

As of earlier this morning, we were forecasting an additional 6-12"+ of snow for the passes today (localized high totals under a convergence zone) with upwards of an extra 5-15" of snow for the North Cascades. Check WSDOT conditions before you travel! Keep in mind: avalanche danger is elevated in the backcountry.

Earlier this morning, a Coastal Flood Advisory was in effect for Seattle, Tacoma, Vashon Island and the Central and North Coast for the potential for minor coastal flooding. There are no more coastal alerts in effect today; however, a Flood Warning remains in place for the Skokomish River in Mason County. That's where we expect minor flooding today.



Starting Wednesday, drier weather takes hold. Sunnier skies are in store for Thursday. We'll enjoy highs in the upper 60s this weekend! This will be the warmest air we've experienced since mid-October. Some communities (for example, Issaquah and Enumclaw) could hit the 70 degree threshold!

Meteorologist Abby Acone

