Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Showery and cool weekend ahead

By
Published  November 1, 2024 9:52pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle weather: Some showers this weekend

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

We are wrapping up a cloudy, cool and showery day. Be sure to grab an extra layer if you are heading out for the evening as overnight lows will be cool, dipping into the low and mid 40s. 

A map showing the forecast lows for Friday in Western Washington.

It will be a cool night across Western Washington with scattered showers. (FOX13 Seattle)

A disturbance sitting off the coast will continue to bring scattered showers on Saturday. There will be some dry periods during the day with the best chances for showers in the afternoon and early evening.

A map showing the expected rain Saturday afternoon in Western Washington.

A disturbance sitting off the coast will continue to bring scattered showers on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Washington Huskies are set to play the Trojans at Husky Stadium on Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible during the game against USC.

Saturday's Huskies game day forecast.

Scattered showers will be possible during Saturday's game against USC.

While we will see some breaks in the rain during the day, it will remain cool with highs running below the normal 56 degrees. 

A map showing the forecast highs on Saturday in Western Washington.

Cool afternoons continue for Western Washington on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While this weekend will be a bit unsettled with occasional rain showers, a more active storm system will arrive on Monday with wet and breezy conditions. The mountains could see another few inches of snow early in the week. Some drier weather is forecast from Tuesday evening through Thursday. 

The 7 day forecast for Seattle and the greater Puget Sound area.

Scattered showers this weekend with more active weather again by Monday.  (FOX 13 Seattle)