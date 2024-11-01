Seattle weather: Showery and cool weekend ahead

We are wrapping up a cloudy, cool and showery day. Be sure to grab an extra layer if you are heading out for the evening as overnight lows will be cool, dipping into the low and mid 40s.

It will be a cool night across Western Washington with scattered showers. (FOX13 Seattle)

A disturbance sitting off the coast will continue to bring scattered showers on Saturday. There will be some dry periods during the day with the best chances for showers in the afternoon and early evening.

A disturbance sitting off the coast will continue to bring scattered showers on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Washington Huskies are set to play the Trojans at Husky Stadium on Saturday. Scattered showers will be possible during the game against USC.

Scattered showers will be possible during Saturday's game against USC.

While we will see some breaks in the rain during the day, it will remain cool with highs running below the normal 56 degrees.

Cool afternoons continue for Western Washington on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While this weekend will be a bit unsettled with occasional rain showers, a more active storm system will arrive on Monday with wet and breezy conditions. The mountains could see another few inches of snow early in the week. Some drier weather is forecast from Tuesday evening through Thursday.