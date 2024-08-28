Seattle weather: Summer temperatures return Thursday

It was a beautiful sunny day for the Pacific Northwest as high pressure brings the dry and clear skies back to the region.

Highs today were slightly warmer than Tuesday, but only by a few degrees. Temperatures topped out only in the low 70s, several degrees below the seasonal average.

High pressure will continue to build Wednesday through the weekend, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Overnight lows this evening will be cool again, dropping into the 50s.

Highs Thursday will be warmer with more sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Skies will remain sunny and warm through the weekend, topping out in the low 80s. Slightly cooler Monday into Tuesday with partly sunny skies.