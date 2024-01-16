Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until THU 1:00 PM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Western Whatcom County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 7:00 PM PST, Olympics, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 5:00 AM PST, East Puget Sound Lowlands
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Admiralty Inlet Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM PST until WED 1:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior
School closures: Track closings, delays in Western Washington for Wednesday, Jan. 17

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
SEATTLE - Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.

A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect Tuesday evening for the Puget Sound area due to the chance of freezing rain. And the Cascades were expecting a dumping of snow prompting a Winter Storm Warning.

An Ice Storm Warning was in effect for the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington area.

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

