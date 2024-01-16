School closures: Track closings, delays in Western Washington for Wednesday, Jan. 17
SEATTLE - Some Western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday because of winter weather. Check the status of your district.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect Tuesday evening for the Puget Sound area due to the chance of freezing rain. And the Cascades were expecting a dumping of snow prompting a Winter Storm Warning.
An Ice Storm Warning was in effect for the Portland, Oregon-Vancouver, Washington area.
LATEST: Seattle and Western Washington Weather Forecast
LIST: Winter Weather Closings
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.