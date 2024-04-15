Seattle Weather: A cloudy and cool Tuesday

What a difference a day makes! After enjoying the sunny skies and mild temperatures yesterday, today many spots barely made it out of the 50s. Overall, temperatures were about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

The convergence zone has been very stubborn. Most of the light rain we've seen today has been around the King and Snohomish County line. Parts of Everett picked up close to .10". The Convergence Zone will hang around the same area tomorrow morning.

By Tuesday evening, the light rain will shift a bit more to the south around Olympia. By late Tuesday, clouds will clear, and more sunshine is ahead for Wednesday.

Another cool night ahead with some scattered showers along the convergence zone.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will again be slightly below average, but expected to warm by Wednesday.

Sunny skies will return by midweek and kick off another warming trend through Friday. A few clouds will move in by the weekend.