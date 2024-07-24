Seattle weather: Clouds to start Thursday

Wednesday saw similar temperatures compared to Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, just slightly below seasonal average.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Winds did get breezy around Western Washington, but conditions were even gustier for Central Washington. Winds will stay gusty for Central and Eastern Washington Thursday for increased fire danger.

Peak Wind Gusts Since Midnight WWA (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will see increasing onshore flow tonight, and a weak system will pass through tonight through Thursday. There is a slight chance of light drizzle, especially for the north interior and the north Cascades.

Headlines TONIGHT (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tonight clouds will move in, and overnight lows will be on the cooler side. Lows in the mid to low 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Cloudy skies to start Thursday with a few areas of patchy drizzle, but the clouds will start clearing out by midday.

FUTURECAST 7am

Highs will be cooler as morning clouds will keep things covered, but sunshine will return by the afternoon.

Regional Highs Tomorrow CSV (FOX 13 Seattle)

Fire risk levels for Western Washington will be lower due to the increased moisture and cooler temperatures. Fire risk for the Cascades and Central/Eastern Washington will be high as gusty winds and dry conditions continue. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the far east part of the state.

FIRE DANGER REGIONAL (FOX 13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will weaken into Friday and the weekend, which will allow for slightly warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Our first round of rain chances will return Monday into Tuesday.