Seattle weather: Clouds to sunshine with highs in the 80s Thursday

Clouds started Wednesday, but skies cleared nicely and highs warmed up again into the 80s. This makes it Day 14 of 80+ degrees, and we are on track to beat the record later this week for the longest streak at SEA Airport!

TODAY HIGH TEMPS

We saw an ative afternoon of thunderstorms in the Cascades and in Central and Eastern Washington. Showers and storms continue to taper into the overnight hours.

LIVE RADAR

Tonight's skies will be clearer to start, but another round of early clouds will move in for Thursday morning. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Morning patchy clouds around Western Washington early Thursday, but the skies will clear by midday to sunshine.

FUTURECAST 8AM

Highs will top out again in the mid to low 80s, with temperatures above seasonal average.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Skies will be mostly sunny through the weekend with another round of warmer temperatures on Saturday. More onshore flow will move in early next week, only dropping highs a few degrees.