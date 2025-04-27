Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Cloudy start Monday, afternoon showers return

Published  April 27, 2025 6:08pm PDT
Seattle weather: rain returns to start the work week

FOX 13 meteorologist Claire Anderson has the latest forecast.

It was a beautiful weekend with a few more clouds on Sunday afternoon, but highs still topped out in the upper 50s.

Seattle Extended

It will be a rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies. 

Lows Tonight

Winds have been a little gusty this evening, especially for eastern Washington. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Ellensburg until 11pm tonight. 

Gusty Winds

Temperatures will be a few degrees below the seasonal average again Monday with mostly cloudy skies and evening showers returning.  

Tomorrow's Highs

Skies will dry out by Tuesday evening with a few sprinkles throughout the day. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return by midweek. 

Seattle Extended

