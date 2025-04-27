Seattle Weather: Cloudy start Monday, afternoon showers return

It was a beautiful weekend with a few more clouds on Sunday afternoon, but highs still topped out in the upper 50s.

It will be a rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

It will be rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

It will be rather mild with overnight lows in the mid 40s and mostly cloudy skies.

Winds have been a little gusty this evening, especially for eastern Washington. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Ellensburg until 11pm tonight.

Winds have been a little gusty this evening, especially for eastern Washington. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Ellensburg until 11pm tonight.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below the seasonal average again Monday with mostly cloudy skies and evening showers returning.

Temperatures will be a few degrees below seasonal average again Monday with mostly cloudy skies and evening showers returning. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

Skies will dry out by Tuesday evening with a few sprinkles throughout the day. Sunshine and warmer temperatures will return by midweek.