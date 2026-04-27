Seattle weather: cool start, midweek warm-up ahead

After a sunny and mild weekend, onshore flow will take over and increase our cloud cover on Monday. Moisture will also increase with a slight chance for some light sprinkles in some spots. Amounts will be very light and likely not even measurable.

Onshore flow clouds will increase on Monday with a slight chance for showers along the coast.

After spending the weekend in the upper 60s, the onshore flow not only increases cloud cover, it will also lead to cooler afternoon high temperatures. Most locations will top out in the low 60s, which is near normal for this date.

Cooler day on Monday with onshore flow pushing in cooler air.

While it will be a cooler start to the week, the sunshine and warmth will return by mid-week and into the weekend.