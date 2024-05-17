We closed out the week with a cloudy and cool Friday. Looking ahead at the weekend, the cool, damp trend will continue. Another disturbance will drop down from B.C. into Western Washington. While skies are forecast to be dry Friday evening, light rain is expected by early Saturday, mainly in the North Sound. Scattered showers will fill in around much of Puget Sound during the day. Rainfall amounts will total near .10".

Afternoon temperatures will once again be nearly 10 degrees cooler than our normal 67 degrees.

The trend for the next couple of weeks will be for continued cooler than average temperatures. We will see a warm-up just after the Memorial Day Holiday with temperatures nearing 70 degrees.

An unsettled week ahead with a chance for rain almost each day. If you are looking at getting outdoors, Monday looks like the best day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.